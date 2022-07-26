Corn, soybeans climb as U.S. crop ratings drop

* Corn up for 2nd session, USDA reports crop rating
downgrades
* Wheat futures rise 1.95% on doubts about Ukrainian
supplies
CHICAGO, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean
futures prices rallied on Tuesday as hot, dry conditions
threatened both crops.
Wheat climbed on concerns over implementation of an
agreement to open a corridor for Ukrainian grain exports,
following a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of
Odesa over the weekend.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) added 17 cents to $6.00-3/4 a bushel, after hitting
its highest since July 19 at $6.02-1/2 a bushel.
Soybeans gained 37-3/4 cents to $13.83-3/4 a bushel,
while wheat firmed 33-3/4 cents higher at $8.03-3/4 a
bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly condition
ratings for corn, soybeans and spring wheat on Monday fell more
than most analysts expected, while upcoming forecasts call for
more sweltering heat across the U.S. Midwest and Plains.
"We’ve got a disconcerting weather forecast for next week.
Some extreme heat moving into the Midwest," said Brian Basting,
Commodity Research Analyst at Advance Trading. "If we start of
the month of August with that type of heat, the market’s
building in some weather premium."
Hot and dry weather during crucial corn pollination and
soybean pod development is likely to provide further bullish
momentum to the markets.
The wheat market fell last week, pulling corn and beans
lower after Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey
signed a deal on Friday to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea
ports for grain exports. The Russian missile strike on Odesa
created scepticism.
"I think this market is on edge, saying hey, maybe we took
it too far, and thought everything was going to be fine and the
grain was going to get out of Ukraine," said Kristi Van
Ahn-Kjeseth, chief operating officer at consulting firm Van Ahn
and Company, Inc.
Moscow brushed aside concerns the deal could be derailed,
saying it targeted only military infrastructure. Ukraine
denounced the attack as showing that Moscow cannot be trusted.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by
Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)