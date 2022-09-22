Corn, soybeans dip, but wheat holds firm on Ukraine worries

Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures dipped
in Asian trading on Friday, while wheat held firm near the
previous session's 10-week high and was set for a weekly advance
on Black Sea supply concerns.
Corn and soybeans were also set for weekly gains as traders
assessed the impact of dry weather in crop areas of Argentina
and the U.S. Plains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-traded corn contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $6.85-3/4 a bushel, as of
0210 GMT.
* CBOT soybeans shed 0.1% to $14.55-1/4 a bushel,
while CBOT wheat gained 0.3% to $9.13 a bushel.
* Fears of further disruptions to Black Sea grain trade,
which has been hampered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict though
partially re-established by a shipping corridor from Ukraine,
offset concerns about demand prospects for grains.
* An escalation of the conflict loomed after President
Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a Russian mobilisation to
fight in Ukraine and hinted he was prepared to use nuclear
weapons.
* The International Grains Council raised its forecast for
2022/23 global wheat production, partly reflecting an upward
revision for the crop in Russia.
* Argentina's Rosario grains exchange increased its forecast
for 2022/2023 soybean production to 48 million tonnes, up from
the 47 million tonnes previously forecast.
* Rosario, however, cut its production forecasts for the
country's corn and wheat crops due to a prolonged drought.
* Last week's rainfall was not enough to reverse drought
impacts in Argentina's main breadbasket, the Buenos Aires Grains
Exchange said, adding that a dip in wheat yields was likely for
the major grains-producing country.
* Macroeconomic worries capped this week's gains for the
markets, as central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve,
raised interest rates further and flagged more hikes to bring
inflation under control.
MARKET NEWS
* A towering U.S. dollar kept other currencies pinned near
multi-year lows, while Asian stocks limped towards a fourth
straight weekly decline, following Fed members' projections for
aggressive hikes and persistently high rates over the next year
or so.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)