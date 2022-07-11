Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Corn, soybeans gain for fifth session ahead of USDA reports

07/11/2022 | 10:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Concerns over dryness in parts of U.S. Midwest support prices

* Chicago wheat futures tick higher after Monday's losses

* Investor positioning ahead of U.S. supply-demand reports

* U.S. corn ratings stabilize, soy ratings fall unexpectedly

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean prices rose for a fifth session on Tuesday on forecasts for hot, dry conditions across the Midwest farm belt and positioning ahead of monthly supply-and-demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Wheat prices rose after closing sharply lower on Monday.

"The Non-Commercial net long position across the U.S. traded agricultural markets collapsed...," J.P.Morgan analysts said in a note.

"With continued outflows from the sector, agricultural markets remain at oversold levels based on historically tight grains & oilseed inventories and limited recession-led agri-demand implications."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $6.31-1/4 a bushel, as of 0207 GMT, and soybeans added 0.7% to $14.15 a bushel.

Wheat gained 0.6% to 8.61-3/4 a bushel.

The corn crop is entering its critical pollination stage of development, so the market is particularly sensitive to forecasts indicating stressful heat and dryness. Soybeans face a greater risk from such weather in August.

In its weekly crop progress and conditions report, the USDA said that 64% of the U.S. corn crop was rated good-to-excellent, unchanged from a week ago. That was 1 percentage point lower than what analysts were expecting.

Good-to-excellent ratings for soybeans were pegged at 62%, the USDA said. That was down 1 percentage point from a week ago and 2 percentage points below market expectations.

Grain markets had rebounded last week in a technical bounce from multi-month lows and speculation that lower prices could spark import purchases by China or other global buyers.

The market is looking ahead to Tuesday's monthly USDA crop reports, which are expected to show a slight increase is the agency's corn crop outlook, along with a small drop in soybean production.

In Russia, wheat exports are expected to remain muted in July despite lower export tax, a massive crop and a weakening rouble as problems with logistics and trade finance caused by Western sanctions persist.

The world's largest wheat exporter is expected to have record amounts of the crop available to supply abroad in the July-June marketing season, and reduced grain export taxes sharply on July 1 to support shipments.

The IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday that it downgraded its forecast for Russia's July wheat exports to 1.7-2 million tonnes from the previously expected 2-2.3 million tonnes.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of wheat and soymeal, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08aIndian shares fall as investors await inflation data
RE
07/11U.S. envoy sees 'consequential shift' in NATO, Asia ties amid China challenges
RE
07/11Yellen meets Japan's top central banker amid growing global economic challenges
RE
07/11South Korea steps up security after Abe killing, U.S. ambassador due at LGBTQ parade
RE
07/11South Korea steps up security after Abe killing, U.S. ambassador due at LGBTQ parade
RE
07/11Rocket booster bursts into flames at SpaceX plant during test firing
RE
07/11U.S. envoy sees 'consequential shift' in NATO, Asia ties amid China challenges
RE
07/11India's high inflation to stick for longer, rates to rise more - Reuters poll
RE
07/11Australia, NZ dollars shrouded by global gloom, hit two-year lows
RE
07/11Gold hits nine-month trough on dollar strength
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK retailers see biggest squeeze since pandemic as inflation bites - BR..
2Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Extraordinary Report (July 1,2022) (269 K..
3State Gas : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
4Indian shares fall as investors await inflation data
5Gold hits nine-month trough on dollar strength

HOT NEWS