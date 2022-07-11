Corn, soybeans gain for fifth session ahead of USDA reports

* Concerns over dryness in parts of U.S. Midwest support
prices
* Chicago wheat futures tick higher after Monday's losses
* Investor positioning ahead of U.S. supply-demand reports
* U.S. corn ratings stabilize, soy ratings fall unexpectedly
SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean
prices rose for a fifth session on Tuesday on forecasts for hot,
dry conditions across the Midwest farm belt and positioning
ahead of monthly supply-and-demand reports from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Wheat prices rose after closing sharply lower on Monday.
"The Non-Commercial net long position across the U.S. traded
agricultural markets collapsed...," J.P.Morgan analysts said in
a note.
"With continued outflows from the sector, agricultural
markets remain at oversold levels based on historically tight
grains & oilseed inventories and limited recession-led
agri-demand implications."
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was up 0.4% at $6.31-1/4 a bushel, as of 0207 GMT,
and soybeans added 0.7% to $14.15 a bushel.
Wheat gained 0.6% to 8.61-3/4 a bushel.
The corn crop is entering its critical pollination stage of
development, so the market is particularly sensitive to
forecasts indicating stressful heat and dryness. Soybeans face a
greater risk from such weather in August.
In its weekly crop progress and conditions report, the USDA
said that 64% of the U.S. corn crop was rated good-to-excellent,
unchanged from a week ago. That was 1 percentage point lower
than what analysts were expecting.
Good-to-excellent ratings for soybeans were pegged at 62%,
the USDA said. That was down 1 percentage point from a week ago
and 2 percentage points below market expectations.
Grain markets had rebounded last week in a technical bounce
from multi-month lows and speculation that lower prices could
spark import purchases by China or other global buyers.
The market is looking ahead to Tuesday's monthly USDA crop
reports, which are expected to show a slight increase is the
agency's corn crop outlook, along with a small drop in soybean
production.
In Russia, wheat exports are expected to remain muted in
July despite lower export tax, a massive crop and a weakening
rouble as problems with logistics and trade finance caused by
Western sanctions persist.
The world's largest wheat exporter is expected to have
record amounts of the crop available to supply abroad in the
July-June marketing season, and reduced grain export taxes
sharply on July 1 to support shipments.
The IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday that it
downgraded its forecast for Russia's July wheat exports to 1.7-2
million tonnes from the previously expected 2-2.3 million
tonnes.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and
soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of wheat and
soymeal, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)