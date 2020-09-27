Corn, soybeans rise on S.American dryness; wheat firms

* Dry weather in South America raises concerns ahead of
planting
* Pressure from U.S. harvest caps upside; wheat gains ground
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn
futures ticked higher on Monday, with dry weather in key
producers Brazil and Argentina underpinning prices, although
pressure from U.S. harvest curbed gains.
Wheat edged higher after closing lower in the last session.
"A little rain in Argentina and Brazil over the weekend is
useful – where it fell. The problem regions though largely
missed out on rain," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"And temperatures remain unseasonably high, speeding
evaporation of any moisture gains. Another week (of dry weather)
and crop forecasters will have to start thinking about the
impact of planting delays at least."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $10.00-3/4 a bushel, as of 0321
GMT, corn gained 0.1% at $3.65-1/2 a bushel and wheat
rose 0.2% to $5.45-1/4 a bushel.
Still, gains were limited as U.S. harvesting of corn and
soybeans speeds up and growers book sales.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week ended Sept. 22, regulatory data
released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short positions in CBOT wheat and raised their net long
positions in soybeans.
European association Coceral has cut its forecast of this
year's maize harvest in the European Union plus Britain to 62.8
million tonnes from 64.6 million projected a month ago, the
grain trade lobby said on Friday, citing the impact of hot, dry
weather.
A labour union representing Argentine grains port workers
said on Sunday it would stage a 24-hour walk-off from midnight
after failing to strike a deal on a collective work agreement
with the business chamber that represents private port owners.
Ukraine has harvested 37.6 million tonnes of grain from 10.3
million hectares, or 67% of the sown area, Ukraine's economy
ministry said on Friday.
