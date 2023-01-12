Corn, soybeans surge after USDA cuts 2022 harvest view

*
USDA lowers U.S. corn, soy harvest view, cuts stocks
U.S. winter wheat plantings above consensus estimate
Argentine grain exchange slashes soy, corn crop views
Brazil's CONAB projects big corn crop, record soy crop
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) -
U.S. corn and soybean futures rallied on Thursday after the
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly cut its 2022
harvest estimates for both crops, which would mean
smaller-than-expected supplies.
Wheat futures gained on spillover support from rising
corn and soy. Traders largely shrugged off the USDA's
larger-than-anticipated winter wheat crop acreage estimate as
drought in the Plains farm belt was seen restricting production.
The USDA also estimated quarterly U.S. stocks of corn,
soy and wheat below average trade estimates in its January crop
reports, and trimmed its outlook for corn and soy production in
drought-hit Argentina, where some traders said more cuts were
warranted.
The forecasts come amid concerns about tightening global
grain supplies and rising food prices.
"The biggest surprise was the downward revision in U.S.
crop production, in particular corn and soybeans," said Terry
Reilly, senior commodities analyst with Futures International.
Chicago Board of Trade March corn was up 14 cents
at $6.70 a bushel at 12:10 p.m. CST (1810 GMT), the steepest
gain in four months. March soybeans were up 26-3/4 cents
at $15.19-3/4 a bushel, while CBOT March wheat gained
2-1/4 cents to $7.42-1/4 a bushel.
Poor crop weather in Argentina has underpinned corn and
soybean markets, offsetting pressure from expected bumper
harvests in neighbouring Brazil.
Argentina's Rosario grain exchange on Wednesday sharply cut
its forecast for the country's 2022/23 soybean harvest, to 37
million tonnes from a previous forecast of 49 million, as the
country faces its worst drought in 60 years.
The exchange also slashed its 2022/23 corn harvest estimate
to around 45 million tonnes, from 55 million previously.
Brazilian statistics agency CONAB on Thursday trimmed its
forecast of the country's 2022/23 soybean crop, but still pegged
it at a record 152.7 million tonnes.
