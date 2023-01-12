Corn, soybeans surge after USDA cuts 2022 harvest view

*
USDA lowers U.S. corn, soy harvest view, cuts stocks
U.S. winter wheat plantings above consensus estimate
Argentine grain exchange slashes soy, corn crop views
Brazil's CONAB projects big corn crop, record soy crop
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean
futures rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly cut its 2022 harvest estimates
for both crops, which would mean smaller-than-expected supplies.
Wheat futures gained on spillover support from rising corn
and soy. Traders largely shrugged off the USDA's
larger-than-anticipated winter wheat crop acreage estimate as
drought in the Plains farm belt was seen restricting production.
The USDA also estimated quarterly U.S. stocks of corn, soy
and wheat below average trade estimates in its January crop
reports, and trimmed its outlook for corn and soy production in
drought-hit Argentina, where some traders said more cuts were
warranted.
The forecasts coincide with concerns about tightening global
grain supplies and rising food prices.
"The biggest surprise was the downward revision in U.S. crop
production, in particular corn and soybeans," said Terry Reilly,
senior commodities analyst with Futures International.
Chicago Board of Trade March corn was up 15 cents at
$6.71 a bushel, the steepest gain in four months. March soybeans
were up 25-1/2 cents at $15.18-1/2 a bushel, while CBOT
March wheat gained 2-3/4 cents to $7.42-3/4 a bushel.
Poor crop weather in Argentina has underpinned corn and
soybean markets, offsetting pressure from expected bumper
harvests in neighbouring Brazil.
Argentina's Rosario grain exchange on Wednesday sharply cut
its forecast for the 2022/23 soybean harvest, to 37 million
tonnes from a previous forecast of 49 million, as the country
faces its worst drought in 60 years.
The exchange also slashed its 2022/23 corn harvest estimate
to around 45 million tonnes, from 55 million previously.
Brazilian statistics agency CONAB on Thursday trimmed its
forecast of the 2022/23 soybean crop, but still pegged it at a
record 152.7 million tonnes.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter, Cynthia Osterman
and Grant McCool)