Corn, wheat retreat from recent highs, soybeans edge higher

CHICAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on
Thursday on disappointing weekly U.S. export sales and
profit-taking after multi-year highs set this week, analysts
said.
Wheat futures also fell, retreating from recent six-week
highs, while soybean futures rose on brisk export demand.
As of 1:05 p.m. CDT (1805 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July
corn was down 11-1/2 cents at $7.98-1/2 per bushel and
July wheat was down 22-3/4 cents at $10.74-3/4 a bushel.
July soybeans were up 8-1/2 cents at $17.25-1/2 per
bushel.
Corn extended losses after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended
April 14 at 1.268 million tonnes (old and new crop years
combined), below a range of trade expectations.
The market eased after the July contract reached $8.14 a
bushel on Tuesday, the highest on a continuous chart of the
most-active corn contract since September 2012.
"The market has been going straight up, so we needed to take
a breather," said Ted Seifried, chief agriculture strategist for
the Zaner Group.
However, worries about tightening global grain supplies
underpinned the market. The International Grains Council
forecast that global corn (maize) production would fall by 13
million tonnes in the 2022/23 season to 1.197 billion tonnes
reflecting smaller crops in Ukraine and the United States.
Soybean futures bucked the weaker trend in grains and turned
higher, supported in part by brisk export demand. The USDA
reported weekly U.S. soybean sales at 1.7 million tonnes (old
and new crop years combined), toward the high end of trade
expectations.
"Beans continue to recognizer we are running out of old-crop
supplies," Seifried said.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Naveen
Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing
by Shounak Dasgupta, David Goodman and Sandra Maler)