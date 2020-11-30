Log in
Cornerstone Community Bancorp : Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

11/30/2020 | 05:46pm EST
Cornerstone Community Bancorp, (OTC Pink: CRSB), the parent company of Cornerstone Community Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 62,500 of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock or an aggregated purchase of up to $1,000,000.

Stock repurchases under this plan will be made from time to time, on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, at the discretion of the management of the Company. The timing of these repurchases will depend on market conditions and other requirements. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares, and the program may be extended, modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp

Cornerstone Community Bancorp, a bank holding company headquartered in Red Bluff, California, serves the Red Bluff and Redding communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Community Bank with a headquarters office in Red Bluff and two banking offices in Redding. The Bank provides commercial banking services to small and mid-size businesses, including professional service firms, real estate developers and investors and not-for-profit organizations and to their owners and other individuals. Additional information about the Bank is available on its website at www.bankcornerstone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Cornerstone Community Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes), pandemics such as COVID-19 and the economic impact caused directly by the disease and by government responses thereto, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation (including the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020), interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting Cornerstone Community Bancorp's operations, pricing, products and services. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Cornerstone Community Bancorp does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.


© Business Wire 2020
