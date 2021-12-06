Cornerstone Recognized in 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ as a Strategic Leader for Talent & People Success

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a leader in adaptive HR solutions, today announced its Strategic Leader position in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success.

Introduced in 2019, the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success recognized a new era of positive disruption in talent management as organizations looked to get their people strategies fit for the future. Fosway’s 2021 research shows continued acceleration of this disruption, with HR leaders embracing new ways to energize and optimize employees through skills development, talent mobility and agility in response to the seismic changes experienced over the last two years.

David Wilson, CEO at Fosway Group, said, “The shift to hybrid working is forcing organizations to rethink employee engagement and how employees connect with learning and skills development. Cornerstone’s position as Strategic Leader in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success reflects the company’s focus on creating the personalized experience modern businesses need to offer their people to transform, stay agile and to attract, develop and retain talent.”

Cornerstone’s leadership placement in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success highlights the company’s continued investment in innovation to power the future-ready workforce. The company recently announced the market’s first holistic people growth experience, Cornerstone Xplor, a skills-forward, AI-powered, extensible learning, coaching, career exploration and talent mobility experience that unites people and business in shared success. Cornerstone Xplor is a core component of the company’s vision for a new system of work that is designed to meet the transformative needs of the contemporary workforce.

“As the world of work drastically transforms for people and businesses everywhere, Cornerstone is committed to helping our customers rethink what the future of their workforce looks like – one that is anchored in the growth and success of both people and business,” said Vincent Belliveau, Chief International Officer, Cornerstone. “We are honored to be named a Strategic Leader in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success and to be recognized for our dedication to delivering the technology, content and expertise our customers need to create high performance people and teams that are prepared for the future. We take immense pride in partnering alongside our customers and delivering the capabilities that support the transformation of their organizations, every step of the way.”

Additional Information

To learn more about the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success, visit: https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/talent-management-people-success/

To learn more about Cornerstone Xplor, visit: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/company/news-room/press-releases/cornerstone-launches-cornerstone-xplor-to-enable-back-to-human-strategies-for-today-s-modern-business-leaders/

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with adaptive HR solutions designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential system designed for the contemporary workforce, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 6,000 customers and 75M users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR and learning analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005096/en/