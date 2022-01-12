Cornerstone Tops Industry Reports for Learning and Talent Experience Innovations

Cornerstone recognized across multiple industry reports for continued advancements across learning, skills, content and people growth experiences

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a leader in adaptive HR solutions, began the new year with a series of industry accolades for its leadership and innovation across learning, skills development, content and AI-powered people experiences. Recognition from leading analyst firms including Nucleus Research, Fosway Group and Brandon Hall Group validate Cornerstone’s commitment to helping customers reskill, retain and be ready for the future. The company’s latest innovations support the new demands of the modern workforce, including skills transformation, personalized development experiences, innovative career growth journeys and transparent mobility opportunities.

In its report of Hot Companies to Watch in 2022, Nucleus Research selected Cornerstone for its leadership in driving customer value amid an uncertain work landscape and addressing the urgent demand to upskill and reskill employees with its new people experience platform, Cornerstone Xplor. Launched in November 2021, Cornerstone Xplor is a skills-forward, AI-powered, skill development, career exploration and talent mobility experience that unites people and business in shared success.

Cornerstone’s integrated approach to learning and career growth enables organizations to advance skills transformation initiatives and deliver premium, personalized and skills-centric content experiences. For its advancements in learning activity analysis and relevant content delivery, Nucleus Research commended Cornerstone for its “machine learning and predictive analytics capabilities [that] are embedded throughout the platform.”

Also on the heels of launching Cornerstone Xplor, Fosway Group named Cornerstone a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success, acknowledging Cornerstone’s commitment to powering a future-ready workforce with a personalized talent management experience designed to help businesses attract, develop and retain talent.

Cornerstone continues to earn accolades for its complete portfolio of adaptive HR solutions. For its expertly curated learning content subscriptions, Cornerstone was named a top online learning library company by Training Industry. Cornerstone and its customers earned several Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards, including ‘Best Advance in Employee Engagement,’ ‘Best Customer Training Program’ and ‘Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program.’ Most recently, Cornerstone received several Brandon Hall Group Tech Excellence awards, notably in the ‘Best Advance in Emerging Learning Technology’ category for its industry advancements with Cornerstone Xplor.

“As 2022 takes shape, Cornerstone continues to define the future of work and reshape the industry with skills-forward, experiential and AI-powered innovations,” said Himanshu Palsule, CEO of Cornerstone. “With a focus on delivering adaptive HR solutions at the intersection of people and business success, we’re committed to helping our customers meet the evolving needs of the workforce, shape the future workplace and design new ways for their people to engage in their own growth and career progression while staying aligned to the goals of the business.”

