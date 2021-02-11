Log in
Cornerstone Wealth Announces Partner Promotions

02/11/2021 | 12:47pm EST
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC  (Cornerstone Wealth) announced today the promotions of two executives to Partners.

New Partner Cliff Hodge,  Chief Investment Officer, oversees all aspects of investment due diligence with a focus on asset allocation research, security analysis, manager due diligence and portfolio construction. Based in Huntersville, Hodge leads the Firm's investment committee and partners with committee members on investment strategies. He is a CFA charter holder, has an MBA from the University of South Carolina and a BA from Clemson University.

Jeff Powell has been named a new Partner and is a Wealth Advisor based out of Cornerstone Wealth's Aiken, SC office.  Powell is a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) with two decades of financial services experience. His expertise includes investment management, financial and retirement planning, and estate and tax strategies. Powell earned an MBA from the University of Florida and a Master of Science degree in Education from the State University of New York College at Buffalo. Powell also serves on the Board of Directors for the Child Advocacy Center in Aiken.

"Cornerstone Wealth is delighted to announce these well-deserved promotions. Cliff and Jeff are respected industry leaders who make meaningful contributions to our clients and Firm every day," said Craig Rubrecht, Chief Executive Officer. "As a fiduciary, Cornerstone Wealth uses a team-based approach that focuses on value-driven relationships to achieve our clients' long-term financial goals. Each Cornerstone Wealth Partner brings a unique background, skill set and perspective to the Firm and the clients we serve."

About Cornerstone Wealth
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC  is a wealth management firm that offers comprehensive advice to individuals, families and businesses using a team-based approach. Our advisors and professional staff share a passion for helping others pursue their goals. Our unwavering commitment to independent advice, transparency and accountability fosters client relationships which last for generations. Investment advisory services offered through Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC dba Cornerstone Wealth, an SEC registered investment adviser. For additional information, please visit https://www.cwgadvisors.com/why-cornerstone-wealth/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cornerstone-wealth-announces-partner-promotions-301227112.html

SOURCE Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
