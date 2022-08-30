Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Corning to build new Arizona optical cable factory ahead of U.S. broadband push

08/30/2022 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo for Corning Inc. at the NYSE in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Corning Inc announced plans on Tuesday to build a new optical cable manufacturing plant in Arizona as the U.S. government moves to award $42 billion to expand broadband to millions of unserved Americans.

The factory in Gilbert, Arizona, expected to open in 2024, will help supply AT&T, the largest U.S. fiber internet provider, the companies' chief executives said in a joint interview with Reuters.

Chief Executive Wendell Weeks said the factory was the latest in a series of investments the company has made in fiber and cable making totaling more than $500 million since 2020 to nearly double Corning's supply capacity and followed extensive talks with AT&T about its demand.

Weeks said the Arizona plant will employ about 250 people and is built to expand if demand warrants.

He said 5G wireless networks, fiber deployment to households, cloud computing and the government's broadband investment plans are driving rising fiber demand.

"It's our job to step up to the demands of the nation," Weeks said.

The Arizona plant follows Corning's September 2021 announcement it would invest $150 million in optical cable manufacturing in North Carolina.

AT&T also said on Tuesday it would expand fiber-based broadband to more than 100,000 homes in Arizona's fast-growing areas of Mesa.

"Ultimately everything is moving to one fiber-fed infrastructure to be able to deal with the demand equation," said AT&T CEO John Stankey, adding the trends are "all rooted by massively increasing amount of consumption."

Stankey said traffic is expected to grow five times its current level over the next five years. "There needs to be infrastructure to deal with that," Stankey said.

As part of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in November 2021, Congress set aside $42.5 billion for grants for states to expand broadband infrastructure. There are 15 to 18 million U.S. households estimated to lack access to high-speed internet, according to government and industry estimates.

The Federal Communications Commissions must still complete new maps detailing areas without internet and funding is not likely be released until 2023, officials say.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who will join Stankey and Weeks on Tuesday in Arizona, told Reuters she had been meeting with telecom and manufacturing CEOs to ensure adequate capacity to expand broadband service.

She said the new Arizona plant is a "win" that will help produce fiber needed to extend internet while "creating more high quality jobs."

The Commerce Department-led government broadband grant program includes "Buy America" provisions, which require those receiving grants to purchase U.S.-made products such as optical cables and transmission equipment, but also allows for waivers. It also "prioritizes projects designed to provide fiber connectivity"

"We're going to be practical. Not everything will be made in America," Raimondo said. "We are serious about Buy America -- as much as can be made in America should be made in America."

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aU.N. ship brings food relief from Ukraine to drought-stricken Horn of Africa
RE
07:13aMadagascar police shooting leaves 19 dead, police say
RE
07:10aU.s. wti crude oil futures fall by $3 to $94.01 a barrel…
RE
07:09aCorning to build new Arizona optical cable factory ahead of U.S. broadband push
RE
07:09aAngola's main opposition party challenges election results - letter
RE
07:09aBrent crude oil futures fall by $4 to $101.09 a barrel…
RE
07:04aPolish cabinet backs 2023 budget with 65 billion zloty deficit, PM says
RE
07:03aRoper Technologies to buy Frontline Education for about $3.4 bln
RE
07:03aNYC, California pension leaders seek payment codes for gun sellers
RE
07:03aMusk sends fresh letter to scrap Twitter deal after whistleblower claims
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls
2Cryptoverse: Bleeding bitcoin's holding out for a hero
3China pledges to lift economy with stable employment, prices in H2
4Media Update: New Dupixent® (dupilumab) data at ERS adds to body of saf..
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - AN ISSUE OF CHF 140 MN TO CHF 170 MN IS…

HOT NEWS