Coronavirus: EU dispatches additional medical material to neighbouring countries

The European Union is sending medical supplies, such as gloves, masks and overalls to Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia following their requests for assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The EU will draw on its rescEU medical reserve based in Greece to respond to the request of Montenegro and North Macedonia. The procurement, storage and transport costs of the medical equipment under the EU-wide rescEU medical reserve are fully financed by the European Commission. Slovakia and Germany are also providing coronavirus related-assistance to Montenegro and Serbia in response to their requests. The EU is coordinating and co-financing the transport costs of these deliveries via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: 'The EU continues to help channel assistance to fight the pandemic, within the EU and in neighbouring countries who are also battling the coronavirus. I thank the Member and participating states for their solidarity at this crucial time.' Slovakia is sending 15,000 PCR test kits each to Montenegro and Serbia, together with beds, blankets and towels. Germany will send hand and surface disinfectant to Serbia. Czechia is sending masks, gloves and ventilators to Moldova via the Mechanism. The assistance aims to support the health care systems and coronavirus response of Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 30 countries have received assistance in the form of medical or personal protective equipment, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.