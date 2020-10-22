Log in
Coronavirus and Climate Change Among Top Searches on AboutTrump.org

10/22/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2020) - AboutTrump.org (and Biden) is the world's largest searchable database of curated and sourced Donald Trump quotes. With more than 38,000 quotes, the nonprofit, nonpartisan site is a valuable source for voters, media, and others seeking information on the 2020 presidential candidates.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Four issues have consistently appeared in the top 5 searches: the 2020 election, Biden, climate change, and coronavirus
  • Visitors can catch up on must-read quotes from the presidential debates and candidate town halls by using the search term "debates"
  • AboutTrump.org (and Biden), the world's largest searchable database of curated and sourced Donald Trump quotes, began adding Joe Biden quotes in June

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/66661_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

AboutTrump.org is a project of the A-Mark Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Private Foundation established 1997 as a public service (c)2020

Contacts:

Tracey DeFrancesco
tracey@amarkfoundation.org

Source: AboutTrump.org (And Biden)

Distributed by: Reportable, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66661

© Newsfilecorp 2020

