Coronavirus and Climate Change Among Top Searches on AboutTrump.org

Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2020) - AboutTrump.org (and Biden) is the world's largest searchable database of curated and sourced Donald Trump quotes. With more than 38,000 quotes, the nonprofit, nonpartisan site is a valuable source for voters, media, and others seeking information on the 2020 presidential candidates.

Key Takeaways:

Four issues have consistently appeared in the top 5 searches: the 2020 election, Biden, climate change, and coronavirus

Visitors can catch up on must-read quotes from the presidential debates and candidate town halls by using the search term "debates"

AboutTrump.org (and Biden), the world's largest searchable database of curated and sourced Donald Trump quotes, began adding Joe Biden quotes in June

AboutTrump.org is a project of the A-Mark Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Private Foundation established 1997 as a public service (c)2020

