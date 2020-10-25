Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit new record, up by more than 10,000

AMSTERDAM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus
infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 10,000 in 24
hours, hitting a new record, data released by the National
Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Sunday showed.
The RIVM reported 10,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Dutch government imposed partial lockdown measures to
contain the spread of the virus on Oct. 14, including the
closure of all bars and restaurants in the country.
