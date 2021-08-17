Coronavirus flare-ups delay full oil demand recovery: Kemp

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. petroleum consumption has
recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but there has been a marked
shift from consumer-facing sectors towards industry and freight
transportation, mirroring the uneven economic recovery.
The total volume of petroleum products supplied to domestic
customers climbed to 20.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in May,
according to the Energy Information Administration (“Petroleum
supply monthly”, EIA, July 30).
Volumes were down by less than 300,000 bpd (1.4%) from the
same month in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, and were
actually 200,000 bpd (1.1%) above the pre-pandemic five-year
average for 2015-2019.
But continued strong growth in consumption of hydrocarbon
gas liquids (HGLs), mostly used in petrochemicals and other
industries, has masked an incomplete recovery in fuels supplied
to end-users.
HGL consumption reached 3.4 million bpd in May, up from 2.7
million bpd in May 2019, and an average of 2.5 million bpd in
the five years before the coronavirus hit.
By contrast, consumption of finished petroleum products was
16.5 million bpd, down from 17.5 million bpd two years earlier
and a five-year average of 17.3 million bpd.
Of 1 million bpd of finished consumption lost compared with
the final year before the epidemic, half was jet fuel (-0.5
million bpd) with smaller amounts of gasoline (-0.4 million bpd)
and diesel (-0.2 million bpd).
Gasoline consumption was down by only 4% from 2019, and
diesel down by 6%, but jet fuel was still down by 26%, mostly
owing to the sharp reduction in international flights (https://tmsnrt.rs/3AUqjh7).
Since then, gasoline consumption has continued to rise and
is now down less than 2% from the pre-epidemic average,
according to high-frequency weekly surveys.
The resumption of aviation, especially long-haul passenger
flights, has therefore become critical to the full recovery in
petroleum consumption.
The same pattern is apparent in other major oil-consuming
areas, including Europe and China, where data is published with
longer delays.
This is why the resurgence of the coronavirus in North
America, Europe and China, as well as the continuing epidemics
across the rest of the world, has had such a strong impact on
oil prices.
Governments are unlikely to remove the remaining quarantines
and social-distancing controls fully until there are stronger
signs that outbreaks are under control and the northern
hemisphere winter has passed.
As a result, the expected resumption of widespread long-haul
flying, which had already been pushed back from the second
quarter of 2021 to the second half, now looks likely to be
delayed even further until well into 2022.
Related columns:
- Global passenger aviation’s uneven recovery from the
pandemic
- Oil price path depends on coronavirus control (Reuters,
Nov. 5)
- Oil recovery waits for international flying to return
(Reuters, Sept. 18)
(Editing by David Goodman)