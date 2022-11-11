Corporate America braces for large-scale layoffs

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Corporate America is making deep cuts
to its employee base as part of its restructuring efforts to
navigate a potential downturn in the economy from the Federal
Reserve's war on inflation.
Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to
33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021, a report
said.
Here are some of the major job cuts announced in recent
weeks:
Meta Platforms Inc:
The Facebook-parent said it would cut 13% of its workforce,
or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech
layoffs this year as it grapples with a weak advertising market
and mounting costs.
Citigroup Inc:
The bank eliminated dozens of jobs across its investment
banking division, as a dealmaking slump continues to weigh on
Wall Street’s biggest banks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley:
The Wall Street is expected to start a fresh round of
layoffs globally in the coming weeks, Reuters reported on Nov.
3, as the Wall Street bank's dealmaking business takes a hit.
Intel Corp:
Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger told Reuters "people
actions" would be part of a cost-reduction plan. The chipmaker
said it would reduce costs by $3 billion in 2023.
The adjustments would start in the fourth quarter, Gelsinger
said, but did not specify how many employees would be affected.
Microsoft Corp:
The software giant laid off under 1,000 employees across
several divisions this week, Axios reported, citing a source.
Johnson & Johnson:
The pharmaceutical giant said it might cut some jobs amid
inflationary pressure and a strong dollar, with CFO Joseph Wolk
saying the healthcare conglomerate is looking at "right sizing"
itself.
Twitter Inc:
The social media company laid off half its workforce across
teams ranging from communications and content curation to
product and engineering following Elon Musk's $44 billion
takeover.
However, Bloomberg on Sunday reported Twitter was reaching
out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs, asking them to
return.
Lyft Inc:
The ride-hailing firm said it would lay off 13% of its
workforce, or about 683 employees, after it already cut 60 jobs
earlier this year and froze hiring in September.
Warner Bros Discovery:
Film subsidiary Warner Bros. Pictures is planning to cut a
number of jobs in distribution and marketing that will reduce
headcount by 5% to 10%, Bloomberg News reported.
Beyond Meat Inc:
The vegan meat maker said it plans to cut 200 jobs this
year, with the layoffs expected to save about $39 million.
Stripe Inc:
The digital payments firm is cutting its headcount by about
14% and will have about 7,000 employees after the layoffs,
according to an email to employees from the company's founders.
Chime:
The online banking firm has laid off 12% of its employees,
or about 160 jobs, a spokesperson said.
Opendoor Technologies Inc:
The Property-selling platform is laying off about 550
employees, Chief Executive Officer Eric Wu said, adding that the
company had already reduced its workforce by more than 830
positions.
Phillips 66:
The refiner
reduced employee headcount by over 1,100 as it seeks to meet
its 2022 cost savings target of $500 million. The reductions
were communicated to employees in late October.
Chesapeake Energy Corp:
The U.S. shale gas producer cut about 3% of its workforce,
sources told Reuters, as the company readies a sale of South
Texas oil properties.
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc:
The memory chip firm announced a restructuring plan
including reducing worldwide headcount by about 8%, or 3,000
employees.
Arrival SA:
The EV startup said it plans to further "right-size" the
organization, which could have a "sizable impact" on its global
workforce, mostly in the UK.
The company in July said it may cut up to 30% of workforce
in restructuring.
Coinbase Global:
The cryptocurrency exchange said it planned to cut over 60
jobs, in its recruiting and institutional onboarding teams.
The move marks a second round of jobs cuts at the company
this year, and comes at a time when cryptocurrencies have been
roiled by extreme volatility as investors dump risky assets.
Walt Disney Co:
The media giant is planning to
freeze hiring and cut some jobs
, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.
"Hiring for the small subset of the most critical,
business-driving positions will continue, but all other roles
are on hold," Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek wrote in the
memo sent to Disney leaders.
