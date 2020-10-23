Log in
Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

10/23/2020 | 07:09am EDT

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005042/en/

DALLAS -- The Mary Kay Foundation℠ Awards $1 Million in Research Grants to Top Universities for Cancers Affecting Women Source: The Mary Kay Foundation

MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton Effect Foundation Reveals 2020 Grants and Achieves $1 Million in Global COVID-19 Community Response Efforts Source: Hilton Effect Foundation

LONDON -- Moody’s Retires Green Bond Assessment Product in Light of Market-Leading Second-Party Opinion Service Available from its Affiliate Vigeo Eiris Source: Moody’s ESG Solutions Group

KENILWORTH, N.J. -- Merck Donates $500,000 to Support River Blindness and Lymphatic Filariasis Elimination Efforts Source: Merck & Co., Inc.

TORONTO -- Canadian Retail Investors Seek Diversity & Inclusion in Their Portfolios, Want Advisors to Offer Responsible Investments Source: Responsible Investment Association

NORWALK, Conn. -- Xerox Highlights COVID-19, Diversity and Climate Change Efforts in 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Source: Xerox Holdings Corporation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Announces New Members Source: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Bacardi First in Fight Against Plastic Pollution With 100% Biodegradable Spirits Bottle Source: Bacardi

LOS ALTOS, Calif. -- Why Corporate Scandals Continue Despite 50 Years of Business Ethics Initiatives: New Book From Lanark Press Source: Lanark Press

CINCINNATI -- Oral-B Announces a New Initiative and $1 Million Commitment to Help Make Better Oral Health Outcomes Possible for All Source: Procter & Gamble

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texan by Nature Unveils the 2020 Texan by Nature 20 Source: Texan by Nature

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Henry Schein Cares Foundation Launches the ‘Wearing Is Caring’ Campaign Supported by The UPS Foundation Source: Henry Schein Cares Foundation

TORONTO -- HiQ Reaches Over 2 Million Downloads; Plans Expansion on Its 2MM Downloads by Partnering up With Tally to Bring Live Prediction Questions to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket Tournament Source: Facedrive Inc.

DULUTH, Ga. -- AGCO Names Louisa Parker-Smith Director of Global Sustainability Source: AGCO

NEW YORK -- Mandy Harvey and Other Artists With Disabilities to Perform in Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

CINCINNATI -- InnerView and Kroger Invite Youth to Engage in Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Social Impact Plan Source: InnerView Technologies

PARIS -- Teleperformance Earns First Great Place to Work® Certification in Peru Source: Teleperformance

TORONTO, Ontario -- Facedrive Starts to Trade on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and OTCQX Source: Facedrive Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT Program Helps Narrow Homeownership Gap in Minneapolis and St. Paul Source: Wells Fargo & Company

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Solidia Technologies Announces Possibility of Turning Concrete into a Carbon Sink for the Planet Source: Solidia Technologies

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Hexion Releases Updated Sustainability Goals for 2020 and Beyond Source: Hexion Inc.

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.

© Business Wire 2020

