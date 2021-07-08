Log in
Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005131/en/

RICHMOND, Va. -- Performance Food Group Announces Community Solar Project as Next Step in Renewable Energy Procurement Source: Performance Food Group Company

DENVER, Colorado -- Liberty Latin America Releases Inaugural ESG Report Source: Liberty Latin America Ltd.

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. -- UGI Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Employers in the Greater Philadelphia Region Source: UGI Corporation

HOUSTON -- GoCo.io Launches New Features in Support of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Source: GoCo

LONDON & NEW YORK -- HSBC Asset Management Finances the Launch of RadiantESG Global Investors Source: HSBC Asset Management

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Terminix Adds Teresa M. Sebastian and Chris S. Terrill to its Board of Directors Source: Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- Elanco Foundation Announces Partnership with the JBS Fund Source: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- SITE Centers Issues 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report Source: SITE Centers Corp.

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

WASHINGTON -- FINRA Launches Educational Initiative Aimed at Newer Investors Source: FINRA and FINRA Investor Education Foundation

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Optum Awards $1.4 Million in Maternal Health Grants to Five Community Organizations Source: Optum

DUBLIN -- Eaton releases 2020 Sustainability Report and first standalone Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report Source: Eaton

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel to Work with Equinor to Assess Hydrogen, Carbon Capture and Storage Development Source: United States Steel Corporation

HOUSTON -- Cheniere Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report Source: CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.

ZURICH -- RepRisk Partners With Nasdaq to Add World’s Largest ESG Dataset on 175,000 Companies to ESG Data Hub Source: RepRisk

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Trex Company 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Highlights Growth Through Resilience Source: Trex Company, Inc.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Oklo Awarded a DOE Technology Commercialization Fund Award to Commercialize Advanced Fuel Recycling and Fabrication Capabilities Source: Oklo Inc.

MIDLAND, Mich. -- Dow further enhances transparency on ESG priorities and progress; publishes comprehensive “INtersections” ESG report Source: Dow

PARIS -- Kering Takes the Lead in the Circular Fashion Transformation, Partnering with CFS by lablaco Source: lablaco

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 16 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.


© Business Wire 2021
