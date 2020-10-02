Corporate Training Market in the US - Actionable Research on COVID-19 | Emergence of Cost-effective E-learning Training Modules to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The global corporate training market size in the US is poised to grow by USD 19.51 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Traditional corporate training that is associated with a brick and mortar setup is one of the key expenses of various organizations. With the growing need for upgrading employee skills, organizations are exploring cost-effective ways of training their employees. This has increased the preference for e-learning as it helps organizations save employees’ time and it is also convenient to maintain, update, and store information more effectively. To capitalize on this opportunity, vendors in the market are introducing a wide range of cost-effective e-learning training modules. All these factors are fostering the growth of the corporate training market in the US.

Report Highlights:

The major growth came from the technical courses segment in 2019. This is due to the increased adoption of blended learning approaches by organizations.

The global corporate training market in the US is fragmented. Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this corporate training market in the US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the corporate training market in the US 2020-2024

Growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms will be a Key Market Trend

The high penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets has led to a shift in the learning methods. Also, the growing diversity of operations at the workplace has compelled vendors to focus on mobility, flexibility, and cross-device compatibility in terms of content delivery. Besides, the rising popularity of digitization and the high adoption of Big Data has increased the need for analyzing various information such as preferences, behavior, and performance of learners. This has increased the penetration of analytics in corporate training programs, which is helping organizations to enhance the overall training experience by facilitating the prediction of employees' performance. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the corporate training market in the US.

Corporate Training Market in the US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate training market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate training market in the US

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors in the US

