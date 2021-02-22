Corporate bankruptcy and banking competition: the effect of financial leverage

In our recent working paper, we study the effect of a change in banking competition on firms' bankruptcy rates in the United States.

We know from empirical evidence that banking competition typically decreases interest rates, makes it easier for firms to access bank credit (Boyd and De Nicolo 2005), and leads to economic growth (Jayaratne and Strahan, 1996). Kerr and Nanda (2009) further show that following episodes of banking deregulation, entry and exit of firms increase, reinforcing Schumpeterian competition and increasing firms' innovativeness (Chava et al. 2013).

However, there are also drawbacks linked to banking competition. Indeed, banking competition could reduce banks' charter values, which in turn would decrease incentives to monitor and screen borrowers (Keeley 1990; Hellmann et al. 2000). Furthermore, banking competition might lead to a deterioration of lending relationships (Petersen and Rajan 1994; Petersen and Rajan 1995). In our work, we show that bankruptcy rates of high-leverage firms rise after an increase in banking competition.

To document this result, we use the passage of the Interstate Banking and Branching Efficiency Act (IBBEA) as an exogenous shock to banking competition.

Historically, the US banking sector has been very segmented. Banks used to face restrictions that prevented them from expanding their activities to other states. IBBEA deregulated the process to establish out-of-state bank branches. However, although the IBBEA removes federal restrictions on interstate bank expansion, it also allows states to determine how this is implemented.

The US Congress passed the IBBEA regulation in 1994, which was implemented by state legislators in the following years. During the implementation period, state legislators could adopt provisions that limit competition from out-of-state banks. While most states deregulated between 1995 and 1997, some states continued changing the IBBEA provisions until 2005. This resulted in a staggered implementation of the IBBEA, with different states imposing different restrictions. Following the implementation of the IBBEA, the number of branches established by out-of-state banks sharply increased, thus increasing competition in the banking industry (Johnson and Rice 2008).

Exploiting the IBBEA implementation, we analyze bankruptcy rates in the years that followed. We find that deregulation does not impact all firms in the same way. While the bankruptcy rates of most firms are not affected by higher banking competition, high-leverage firms suffer much higher bankruptcy rates. We classify high-leverage firms as those for which financial leverage is in the highest quartile. Our findings are robust to different thresholds.