Corporate investment and monetary policy transmission in Canada

11/02/2020 | 03:20pm EST

Constructing monetary policy surprises

Following Cloyne et al. (2018) and Gertler and Karadi (2015), we construct a monetary policy surprise shock using a reduced-form vector autoregression (VAR) and futures shocks for identification. The data and variables used in this analysis are described in Table A-1. We do this in three steps outlined below.

Step 1: We estimate the reduced-form system using industrial production (IP), the consumer price index (CPI), unemployment rate, the excess bond premium and yield on one-year Government of Canada bond to obtain estimates of the reduced-form residuals.

Step 2: We regress the residuals of IP, CPI, unemployment and the excess bond premium equation on the residual of the one-year government yield equation using the external instrument BAX surprise. Then we define the residuals of these regressions to be e1, e2, e3 and e4.

Step 3: We regress the residual of the one-year government yield on residuals of the right-hand-side variables, using the e1, e2, e3 and e4 estimated in Step 2 as the instruments. The residual of this regression is defined as the monetary policy surprise.

Table A-1: Data

Variable Source Description
Industrial production (IP) Haver (S156D@G10) Canada: industrial production: manufacturing, mining and utilities (SA, 2007 = 100)
Consumer Price Index (CPI) Haver (S156PC@G10) Canada: consumer price index (SA, 2002 = 100)
Unemployment Haver (S156ELUR@G10) Canada: unemployment rate: 15 years and older (SA, %)
Government bond yield Haver (R156G1@INTDAILY) Canada: treasury bills: 1 year (%)
Excess bond premium (US) Gilchrist's website Excess bond premium in corporate bonds
3-month BAX futures Bloomberg Banker's acceptance futures rate
Capex Compustat through WRDS Capital expenditure
Size Compustat through WRDS Total assets
Investment ratio Compustat through WRDS 4 x quarterly capex / previous quarter's total property, plant and equipment (net)

Disclaimer

Bank of Canada published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 20:19:08 UTC

