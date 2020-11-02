Corporate investment and monetary policy transmission in Canada

Constructing monetary policy surprises
Following Cloyne et al. (2018) and Gertler and Karadi (2015), we construct a monetary policy surprise shock using a reduced-form vector autoregression (VAR) and futures shocks for identification. The data and variables used in this analysis are described in Table A-1. We do this in three steps outlined below.
Step 1: We estimate the reduced-form system using industrial production (IP), the consumer price index (CPI), unemployment rate, the excess bond premium and yield on one-year Government of Canada bond to obtain estimates of the reduced-form residuals.
Step 2: We regress the residuals of IP, CPI, unemployment and the excess bond premium equation on the residual of the one-year government yield equation using the external instrument BAX surprise. Then we define the residuals of these regressions to be e1, e2, e3 and e4.
Step 3: We regress the residual of the one-year government yield on residuals of the right-hand-side variables, using the e1, e2, e3 and e4 estimated in Step 2 as the instruments. The residual of this regression is defined as the monetary policy surprise.
Table A-1: Data
|
Variable
|
Source
|
Description
|
Industrial production (IP)
|
Haver (S156D@G10)
|
Canada: industrial production: manufacturing, mining and utilities (SA, 2007 = 100)
|
Consumer Price Index (CPI)
|
Haver (S156PC@G10)
|
Canada: consumer price index (SA, 2002 = 100)
|
Unemployment
|
Haver (S156ELUR@G10)
|
Canada: unemployment rate: 15 years and older (SA, %)
|
Government bond yield
|
Haver (R156G1@INTDAILY)
|
Canada: treasury bills: 1 year (%)
|
Excess bond premium (US)
|
Gilchrist's website
|
Excess bond premium in corporate bonds
|
3-month BAX futures
|
Bloomberg
|
Banker's acceptance futures rate
|
Capex
|
Compustat through WRDS
|
Capital expenditure
|
Size
|
Compustat through WRDS
|
Total assets
|
Investment ratio
|
Compustat through WRDS
|
4 x quarterly capex / previous quarter's total property, plant and equipment (net)
