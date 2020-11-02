Corporate investment and monetary policy transmission in Canada

Constructing monetary policy surprises

Following Cloyne et al. (2018) and Gertler and Karadi (2015), we construct a monetary policy surprise shock using a reduced-form vector autoregression (VAR) and futures shocks for identification. The data and variables used in this analysis are described in Table A-1. We do this in three steps outlined below.

Step 1: We estimate the reduced-form system using industrial production (IP), the consumer price index (CPI), unemployment rate, the excess bond premium and yield on one-year Government of Canada bond to obtain estimates of the reduced-form residuals.

Step 2: We regress the residuals of IP, CPI, unemployment and the excess bond premium equation on the residual of the one-year government yield equation using the external instrument BAX surprise. Then we define the residuals of these regressions to be e1, e2, e3 and e4.

Step 3: We regress the residual of the one-year government yield on residuals of the right-hand-side variables, using the e1, e2, e3 and e4 estimated in Step 2 as the instruments. The residual of this regression is defined as the monetary policy surprise.

Table A-1: Data