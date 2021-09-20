Corporate leverage returns to pre-pandemic levels

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. and European companies have marked
another milestone in their road to recovery from COVID-19,
seeing their debt levels relative to profits tumbling to the
lowest since before the pandemic erupted in 2020.
Net leverage, an important gauge of a company's financial
health, refers to net debt as a proportion of EBITDA - earnings
before accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization.
At U.S. companies rated investment-grade, it fell in the
second quarter to the lowest since 2018, according to BNP
Paribas, while European leverage is the lowest since 2019.
The trend is a good sign for corporate debt markets, where
the lowest-rated segments are outperforming this year,
signalling normalising credit quality.
"The earnings recovery has been much steeper than what we
had initially had in mind, partly because the economy and
corporate earnings have become increasingly COVID-immune," said
Viktor Hjort, global head of credit strategy at BNP Paribas.
Earnings at S&P 500 and STOXX 600 companies are already some
40% above pre-pandemic levels, according to Refinitiv, with the
vast majority of companies beating forecasts.
Leverage has fallen fastest at U.S. firms with "junk" credit
ratings, or below the BBB- threshold, where it is nearly at
pre-pandemic levels, BNP's data shows.
Kristjan Mae, analyst at asset manager Schroeders, said that
while deleveraging at U.S. investment-grade companies was mostly
down to strong earnings growth, junk or high-yield firms "have
been taking active steps, as is illustrated by negative debt
growth".
As of August, U.S. high yield debt was down 1.3% from
year-earlier levels, data from BofA shows.
"As some of the lower-rated companies have been under
pressure to cut leverage, this is perhaps not a surprising
development," Mae wrote in a note.
BNP Paribas data also shows that quick ratios - effectively
an indication of how quickly a borrower can pay off short-term
obligations with available liquidity - are well above
pre-pandemic levels.
The U.S. quick ratio has dipped slightly from a 10-year high
to 95%, but in Europe it is at the highest since 2005 at 84%,
possibly due to regional companies' unease about slower economic
recovery.
"That speaks of corporates that haven't fully recovered
their confidence in the future, that are still acting as if
there's a bit of a pandemic going on, or not quite certain that
they will have as much access to funding as they did pre-COVID,"
Hjort said.
Companies worldwide are sitting on some $5.2 trillion in
cash, a Janus Henderson report found in July, a result of
spending caution and big precautionary borrowings during the
pandemic months.
But spending on dividends and capex has increased, meaning
cash balances should decline from here. Global capital
expenditure is set for the best year since 2007, says S&P
Global, predicting a 13% surge.
But the process is expected to be slower in Europe, which
Hjort said could help the region's corporate bonds outperform
over the coming months.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; additional reporting by Danilo
Masoni; editing by Sujata Rao and Nick Macfie)