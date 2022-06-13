Corporate net-zero plans have 'credibility gap'

That's according to a new report by Net Zero Tracker, a project run by nonprofits and research labs

It found roughly half of the Forbes 2000 largest companies have yet to announce plans to reach net-zero

Of the 702 that have set a net-zero target, two-thirds haven't made it clear how they'll do it

And many companies with net-zero targets have set no interim goals for before 2050

The report says that's "unacceptably low" if the world is to halve emissions in eight years as scientists say is needed

Meanwhile nearly 40% of the Forbes 2000 list plan to use carbon offsets

But there are concerns about the lack of regulation