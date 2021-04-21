|
Corporation for Deposit Insurance April 2021 Newsletter
Project for the establishment of the Corporation for Deposit Insurance
April 2021
From The CEO's Desk
Caption
Welcome to the first CoDI Newsletter in which we would like to share progress on the establishment of a deposit insurance scheme for South Africa, the only G-20 country without explicit deposit insurance. The main objectives of the scheme will be to protect depositors, promote awareness thereof and contribute to financial stability. The promulgation of the Financial Sector Laws Amendment Bill (FSLAB) has taken a big step forward with the tabling of the Bill in Parliament and its introduction to the Standing Committee on Finance (SCOF) in March 2021. CoDI has published several discussion papers on which the banking sector and other stakeholders commented. These discussion papers will form the basis of secondary legislation. The establishment of governance structures, staffing of CoDI and the planning for the development of a technology solution are in advanced stages. The journey to date and focus areas going forward are shared elsewhere in this Newsletter. Please provide us with your comments and send us any questions you might have. Look out for this Newsletter in which we will share developments and progress on this very exciting project.
The CoDI Journey To Date
CoDI's core system
Meet the CoDI management team
Hendrik Nel
Interim CEO
Sabihah Mohamed
Policy Manager
Pregasen Moodley
Operations Manager
Stefan Wolvaardt
Programme Manager
The Three Focus Areas Of The CoDI Project
* Establishment of the
* Definition of business
* Promulgation of the
governance framework, including
requirements
Financial Sector Laws
interim CEO and shadow board
Amendment Bill
* Management agreement
* Systems development &
* Promulgation of the
between the SARB and CoDI
integration
secondary legislation
Meet The Newest
CoDI Team Member
Alicia Potgieter joined the CoDI Policy Division on 12 April 2021. Before joining the CoDI team, Alicia was a legal
consultant in the Prudential Authority's Legal Support
D i v i s i o n i n t h e P o l i c y, S t a t i s t i c s a n d I n d u s t r y Support Department.
Welcome Alicia!
Next Steps For The CoDI Project
In the following months the CoDI project will do the following:
Establish the shadow board to involve external decision- makers to facilitate key decisions and policy finalisation
Publish a discussion paper focusing on the use of the deposit insurance fund for the reimbursement of covered depositors
Work with banks on the completion of a deposit insurance survey
Publication of a request for proposals to appoint a vendor to assist with the development of CoDI's core system
Participate with National Treasury in presentations to SCOF on the FSLAB
