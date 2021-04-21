Corporation for Deposit Insurance April 2021 Newsletter

April 2021

From The CEO's Desk Caption

Welcome to the first CoDI Newsletter in which we would like to share progress on the establishment of a deposit insurance scheme for South Africa, the only G-20 country without explicit deposit insurance. The main objectives of the scheme will be to protect depositors, promote awareness thereof and contribute to financial stability. The promulgation of the Financial Sector Laws Amendment Bill (FSLAB) has taken a big step forward with the tabling of the Bill in Parliament and its introduction to the Standing Committee on Finance (SCOF) in March 2021. CoDI has published several discussion papers on which the banking sector and other stakeholders commented. These discussion papers will form the basis of secondary legislation. The establishment of governance structures, staffing of CoDI and the planning for the development of a technology solution are in advanced stages. The journey to date and focus areas going forward are shared elsewhere in this Newsletter. Please provide us with your comments and send us any questions you might have. Look out for this Newsletter in which we will share developments and progress on this very exciting project.

The CoDI Journey To Date

CoDI's core system