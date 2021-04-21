Log in
Corporation for Deposit Insurance April 2021 Newsletter

04/21/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Project for the establishment of the Corporation for Deposit Insurance

April 2021

From The CEO's Desk

Caption

Welcome to the first CoDI Newsletter in which we would like to share progress on the establishment of a deposit insurance scheme for South Africa, the only G-20 country without explicit deposit insurance. The main objectives of the scheme will be to protect depositors, promote awareness thereof and contribute to financial stability. The promulgation of the Financial Sector Laws Amendment Bill (FSLAB) has taken a big step forward with the tabling of the Bill in Parliament and its introduction to the Standing Committee on Finance (SCOF) in March 2021. CoDI has published several discussion papers on which the banking sector and other stakeholders commented. These discussion papers will form the basis of secondary legislation. The establishment of governance structures, staffing of CoDI and the planning for the development of a technology solution are in advanced stages. The journey to date and focus areas going forward are shared elsewhere in this Newsletter. Please provide us with your comments and send us any questions you might have. Look out for this Newsletter in which we will share developments and progress on this very exciting project.

The CoDI Journey To Date

CoDI's core system

Meet the CoDI management team

Hendrik Nel

Interim CEO

Sabihah Mohamed

Policy Manager

Pregasen Moodley

Operations Manager

Stefan Wolvaardt

Programme Manager

The Three Focus Areas Of The CoDI Project

* Establishment of the

* Definition of business

* Promulgation of the

governance framework, including

requirements

Financial Sector Laws

interim CEO and shadow board

Amendment Bill

* Management agreement

* Systems development &

* Promulgation of the

between the SARB and CoDI

integration

secondary legislation

Meet The Newest

CoDI Team Member

Alicia Potgieter joined the CoDI Policy Division on 12 April 2021. Before joining the CoDI team, Alicia was a legal

consultant in the Prudential Authority's Legal Support

D i v i s i o n i n t h e P o l i c y, S t a t i s t i c s a n d I n d u s t r y Support Department.

Welcome Alicia!

Next Steps For The CoDI Project

In the following months the CoDI project will do the following:

  • Establish the shadow board to involve external decision- makers to facilitate key decisions and policy finalisation
  • Publish a discussion paper focusing on the use of the deposit insurance fund for the reimbursement of covered depositors
  • Work with banks on the completion of a deposit insurance survey
  • Publication of a request for proposals to appoint a vendor to assist with the development of CoDI's core system
  • Participate with National Treasury in presentations to SCOF on the FSLAB

Please give us feedback!

Please let us know if you found this newsletter useful or if there is anything you would like us to cover in future editions!

Any questions on the overall CoDI project or any of its focus areas can be sent to CoDI@resbank.co.za

Thank you for supporting the CoDI Project!

Disclaimer

South African Reserve Bank published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 13:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
