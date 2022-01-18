Corporation for Deposit Insurance January 2022 Newsletter

The establishment of CoDI as a SARB subsidiary

CoDI will be officially established as a wholly owned subsidiary of the SARB upon promulgation of the FSLAB. In preparation, the staffing of CoDI with suitably skilled resources is a top priority.

The CoDI Interim Board of Directors (Board), which had its inaugural meeting in early December 2021, will become the official Board on promulgation. An income tax concession and zero-rating for value-added tax for CoDI is under negotiation with National Treasury. The project to create the target operating model that will define how CoDI will operate is in progress.

How CoDI will reimburse depositors when a bank fails and is liquidated

The SARB published a discussion paper titled 'Using the deposit insurance fund to reimburse covered depositors' on 24 May 2021. This paper explains the process to be followed when the SARB, as the resolution authority, decides to close and liquidate a failing bank. CoDI will reimburse the covered depositors of this bank with up to R100 000 per depositor per bank.

CoDI will also ensure quick access for these depositors to their covered deposit balances using electronic funds transfers (EFTs). Depositors can choose between an account in their name at another bank or they can nominate a friend or family member's account for CoDI to use if they have no other bank accounts. Another possible option will be for depositors to access their funds through a payout agent bank, appointed by CoDI. To find out more, read the paper here.

Global deposit insurance developments during 2021