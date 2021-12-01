Corpus Christi Polymers LLC, et al., In the Matter of

Last Updated: February 25, 2019
In the Matter of Corpus Christi Polymers LLC, a limited liability company; Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V., a corporation; Indorama Ventures Plc, a corporation; Aloke Lohia and Suchitra Lohia, natural persons; and Far Eastern New Century Corporation, a corporation.
Civil Action Number:
181 0030
Enforcement Type:
Part 2 Consents
Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission has approved a final order settling charges that three PET resin producers' proposed $1.1 billion joint acquisition out of bankruptcy of an under-construction PET production facility would violate federal antitrust law.
Disclaimer
Federal Trade Commission published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 21:30:36 UTC.