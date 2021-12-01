Corpus Christi Polymers LLC, et al., In the Matter of

Last Updated: February 25, 2019

In the Matter of Corpus Christi Polymers LLC, a limited liability company; Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V., a corporation; Indorama Ventures Plc, a corporation; Aloke Lohia and Suchitra Lohia, natural persons; and Far Eastern New Century Corporation, a corporation.

Civil Action Number: 181 0030

Enforcement Type: Part 2 Consents

Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission has approved a final order settling charges that three PET resin producers' proposed $1.1 billion joint acquisition out of bankruptcy of an under-construction PET production facility would violate federal antitrust law.