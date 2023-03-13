(An earlier version at 3:59 p.m. ET misstated that the 10-year yield declined 0.181 percentage point to 3.513%)

The 10-year yield declined 0.179 percentage point to 3.515% today. The price rose 1 15/32 to 99 28/32.

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.459 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Yield is down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest yield since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Yield is off 0.716 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.376 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.139% hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.376 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.557 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.072

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.141 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.399 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.311 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

