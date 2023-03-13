(An earlier version at 3:59 p.m. ET misstated that the 2-year yield declined 0.558 percentage point to 4.028%)

The 2-year yield declined 0.556 percentage point to 4.030% today. The price rose 1 1/32 to 101 4/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Tuesday, Oct. 20, 1987

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 1.034 percentage points over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Thursday, Oct. 22, 1987

--Lowest yield since Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

--Yield is off 1.034 percentage points from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Yield is up 2.183 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.847% hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Yield is up 2.183 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.765 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.369 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

