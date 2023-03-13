(An earlier version at 4:00 p.m. ET misstated that the 30-year yield declined 0.035 percentage point)

The 30-year yield declined 0.034 percentage point to 3.665% today. The price rose 20/32 to 99 9/32.

--Yield is down for five consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.246 percentage point over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day yield decline since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Yield is down six of the past seven trading days

--Lowest yield since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Yield is off 0.695 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.248 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.417% hit Friday, March 18, 2022

--Yield is up 1.191 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.354 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.123 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.263 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.269 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1656ET