Correction: Changes in SDAX

(Zug, 6 March 2021) - On Wednesday, 3 March 2021, Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced that Leoni AG replaces SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE in SDAX. This information is not correct. MEDIA CONTACTS

Instead, SGL CARBON SE replaces SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE in SDAX, and Leoni AG replaces Deutsche Beteiligungs AG in SDAX (regular exit rule).

Other changes to the DAX, MDAX, SDAX or TecDAX are not affected.

The next scheduled index review is 3 June 2021.

