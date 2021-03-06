Log in
Correction: Changes in SDAX

03/06/2021 | 05:21am EST
(Zug, 6 March 2021) - On Wednesday, 3 March 2021, Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced that Leoni AG replaces SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE in SDAX. This information is not correct.

MEDIA CONTACTS
General media inquiries:
media@qontigo.com

Index-related inquiries:
Andreas von Brevern
+49 (0) 69 211 14284

Instead, SGL CARBON SE replaces SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE in SDAX, and Leoni AG replaces Deutsche Beteiligungs AG in SDAX (regular exit rule).

Other changes to the DAX, MDAX, SDAX or TecDAX are not affected.

The next scheduled index review is 3 June 2021.

DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.

Disclaimer

Qontigo GmbH published this content on 06 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 10:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
