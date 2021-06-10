Log in
Correction: Comments on proposed acquisition of Rivalea by JBS

06/10/2021
In a correction to comments made by Deputy Chair Mick Keogh on 10 June 2021 to ABC Radio Victorian Country Hour, the ACCC has not yet reached a decision regarding the JBS/Rivalea transaction.

As of 10 June 2021, the ACCC is currently considering whether a public review is required.

Separately, the ACCC has decided that a public review is not required for the proposed acquisition of Rivalea by an alternative bidder, BE Campbell.

Published date:
10 June 2021
Disclaimer

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
