Correction: Comments on proposed acquisition of Rivalea by JBS

In a correction to comments made by Deputy Chair Mick Keogh on 10 June 2021 to ABC Radio Victorian Country Hour, the ACCC has not yet reached a decision regarding the JBS/Rivalea transaction.

As of 10 June 2021, the ACCC is currently considering whether a public review is required.

Separately, the ACCC has decided that a public review is not required for the proposed acquisition of Rivalea by an alternative bidder, BE Campbell.