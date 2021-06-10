Correction: Comments on proposed acquisition of Rivalea by JBS

In a correction to comments made by Deputy Chair Mick Keogh on 10 June 2021 to ABC Radio Victorian Country Hour, the ACCC has not yet reached a decision regarding the JBS/Rivalea transaction.
As of 10 June 2021, the ACCC is currently considering whether a public review is required.
Separately, the ACCC has decided that a public review is not required for the proposed acquisition of Rivalea by an alternative bidder, BE Campbell.
Published date:
10 June 2021
