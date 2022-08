The cabinet asked local governments to better use the CNY500 billion in unused quota of the special-purpose bonds that accumulated from previous years. "China Rolls out New Measures to Support Economy," at 1156 GMT on Aug. 24, incorrectly said the cabinet asked local governments to better use the CNY500 billion proceeds from issuing the special-purpose bonds earlier.

08-25-22 0724ET