The International Monetary Fund projects Chinese state-sector reform could improve Chinese productivity and lift overall GDP growth to 6.5% in 2022 from 5.7%, as estimated by the IMF. "China's Economic Recovery Belies a Lingering Productivity Challenge" at 7 a.m. ET incorrectly said the IMF estimated the improved productivity would lift GDP to 6% in 2022 from 5.2%.

01-17-21 1252ET