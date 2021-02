Recovery for All, an alliance of community groups, faith organizations and labor unions, held a car caravan rally outside of the governor's residence in Hartford, Conn., on Saturday. "Connecticut Governor Defends Refusal to Increase Taxes on Wealthy," at 10:14 a.m. ET, incorrectly said the rally was held at Gov. Ned Lamont's home in Greenwich, Conn.

