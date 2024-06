The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that its Empire State Manufacturing Survey climbed to minus 6.0 in June from minus 15.6 a month ago. "New York Factory Activity Weakens at Slower Pace -- NY Fed," at 8:30 a.m. ET, incorrectly said the month-ago number was 15.6.

