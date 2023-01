Data Talks for the FTSE 100 published on Jan. 3 through Jan. 20 misstated that the 2023 low occurred on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 7451.74. The FTSE 100 was closed on Jan. 2. The data point referencing the close on Jan. 2 has been removed from those items.

The 2023 closing low is 7554.09, which it hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. As of Jan. 23, the index is up 3.05% from the 2023 low.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1347ET