News : Latest News
Correction to Hospital Relief Article on Tuesday

03/25/2021 | 06:52pm EDT
A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said a roughly $10 billion transfer from the Provider Relief Fund to Operation Warp Speed during the Trump administration was authorized and couldn't be restored. "Hospitals Stung Financially by Covid-19 Pandemic Seek Remainder of Relief Fund Payouts" at 9:14 a.m. ET on March 23, said based on incorrect information from HHS that the department is exploring whether it can restore the $10 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-21 1852ET

