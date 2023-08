Statistics Canada reported total crop receipts for the second quarter of 2023 were C$11.78 billion, a little more than the C$11.62 billion seen in the same period last year. "Correction to ICE Canola Midday Article" at 12:27 p.m. ET incorrectly stated Statistics Canada reported total crop receipts for the second quarter of 2023 were C$11.78 billion, a little more than the C$11.62 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-23 1343ET