Debt tied to the new SOFR rate totaled over $900 billion through February, up from $64.9 billion in February 2019, according to data from CME Group and Bloomberg. "Companies Still Working on Libor Changeover" at 5:44 a.m. ET incorrectly said up from $64.9 billion the same time last year.

