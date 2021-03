U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said it was important to give "companies, traders, manufacturers or their workers" time to adjust to any change in tariff policy. "New Trade Representative Says U.S. Isn't Ready to Lift China Tariffs" at 7 a.m. E.T. incorrectly said "companies, traders [or] manufacturers."

03-28-21 1438ET