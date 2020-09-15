Correction to Press Release Announcing Gratitude Health, Inc. Name Change to “Home Bistro, Inc.” and Effectiveness of Reverse Stock Split

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gratitude Health, Inc. (OTCQB: GRTD) (the “Company”) today announced that there was an inadvertent error in the Company’s press release issued yesterday, September 14, 2020, announcing its name change and reverse split. That release incorrectly stated that the Company’s shares of common stock will trade under the ticker symbol “GRTDD” until October 5, 2020. However, the correct date is October 9, 2020, which is twenty (20) business days from September 14, 2020. After this date, the Company’s shares will trade under the new ticker symbol “HBIS”.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro provides high quality, direct-to-consumer, ready-made gourmet meals at www.homebistro.com and restaurant quality meats and seafood through its Prime Chop www.primechop.com and Colorado Prime brands.

