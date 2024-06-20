Singapore's employment rose in the first quarter but continued losing momentum. "Singapore Employment Rose in First Quarter," at 0408 GMT, incorrectly said Singapore's employment rate rose.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-20-24 0226ET
Singapore's employment rose in the first quarter but continued losing momentum. "Singapore Employment Rose in First Quarter," at 0408 GMT, incorrectly said Singapore's employment rate rose.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-20-24 0226ET
EU electric car sales drop in May as German demand slumps, industry says
INDIA BONDS-Indian bonds in consolidation mode with eye on fresh triggers
Australian dollar hits 16-1/2-year top on yen, kiwi pares gains after GDP
Shareholders warn Nippon Steel faces higher decarbonisation costs with U.S. Steel takeover