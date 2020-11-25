Corsair Gaming : Crafted for Comfort, Built for Battle – CORSAIR Launches HS70 BLUETOOTH

FREMONT, CA, November 3rd, 2020 - CORSAIR®, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today launched the CORSAIR HS70 BLUETOOTH Wired Gaming Headset with Bluetooth®, the latest addition to the award-winning HS Series of gaming headsets. With two wired connection options - high-fidelity 24bit / 96kHz USB and 3.5mm - along with Bluetooth, the HS70 BLUETOOTH simultaneously mixes wired gaming audio on Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Series S, or PC and wireless Bluetooth audio from a mobile device, enabling clear voice chat with your team or incoming phone calls, while still hearing everything you need on the battlefield. Constructed with high-quality 50mm neodymium audio drivers and plush memory foam ear cups, the HS70 BLUETOOTH puts you comfortably in command.

The HS70 BLUETOOTH combines wired gaming audio from a console or PC with wireless Bluetooth audio on your mobile device, enabling seamless connection with voice chat apps, music, or phone calls without interrupting gameplay. Bluetooth connectivity enables a comprehensive audio experience with apps such as the Switch mobile app, integrated seamlessly alongside wired game audio from the Switch console. A detachable noise-cancelling uni-directional microphone reduces ambient noise for superb vocal clarity, and a rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge so you can play long into the night.

The HS70 BLUETOOTH delivers top-notch audio quality thanks to custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers that catch every sound you need to hear at vital moments, while compatibility with Windows Sonic spatial sound engulfs you in the action. Lightweight and durable aluminum construction, along with adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam, provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay and years of use. When connected to PC via USB, CORSAIR iCUE software lets you adjust audio equalizer settings, mic volume, and more, while on-ear volume and mute controls offer convenient adjustment on-the-fly.

With simultaneous wired connectivity for game audio and Bluetooth for mobile, the CORSAIR HS70 BLUETOOTH Wired Gaming Headset with Bluetooth makes chatting and listening during console or PC gaming sessions easy and essential.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The CORSAIR HS70 BLUETOOTH Wired Gaming Headset with Bluetooth® is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The HS70 BLUETOOTH is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the HS70 BLUETOOTH, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

About CORSAIR

Founded in 1994, CORSAIR has grown from pioneering the high-performance DRAM market into one of the world's leading providers of high-performance gaming and streaming products. CORSAIR offers a complete range of products to equip gamers, enthusiasts, and esports athletes, including mechanical keyboards, precision gaming mice, wireless headsets, premium PC components, and the CORSAIR ONE fully-integrated gaming PC. With a company-wide commitment to quality, innovative design, advanced features and high-performance, CORSAIR products have won thousands of media and industry awards, earning their place in gamers' hands and PCs following years of development and engineering by a team dedicated to building great products that they themselves would want to use.

In 2018 CORSAIR acquired Elgato Gaming, a manufacturer of streaming products. In 2019 CORSAIR acquired Origin Computers, a manufacturer of custom high-performance gaming PCs and laptops, and SCUF Gaming, an innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers.

