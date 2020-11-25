Log in
Corsair Gaming : Launches New AMD-Powered VENGEANCE a7200 Series Gaming PC

11/25/2020 | 01:17pm EST
Latest system comes equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3000-Series graphics for high-end gaming and streaming performance

FREMONT, CA, November 12th, 2020 - CORSAIR®, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced a new AMD-powered gaming PC to its system lineup: the CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series. The VENGEANCE a7200 Series is the first machine from CORSAIR to offer a blisteringly fast new AMD Ryzen™ 5000-Series CPU coupled with the immense power and speed of an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3000-Series GPU, supported by a range of award-winning CORSAIR components.

The fourth generation of AMD's Ryzen processors with Zen 3 architecture is here, taking both single-threaded and multi-threaded performance to new heights. Available in configurations with up to a 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, the CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series is able to power through complex tasks, intense gaming, and demanding applications with ease. Amazing 3D gaming and content creation performance is driven by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3000-Series graphics up to a GeForce RTX 3080, delivering amazingly realistic graphics and silky-smooth frame rates even when playing at maximum detail at 4K.

The VENGEANCE a7200 Series is ready to game and stream with custom-tuned, low-noise cooling and brilliant RGB lighting, built into a versatile CORSAIR 4000D AIRFLOW mid-tower case. Featuring outstanding cooling with an H100i RGB PRO XT cooler to keep its Ryzen 5000-Series CPU in check and six SP RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology for directed airflow, the VENGEANCE a7200 Series is completed with 32GB of VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4 memory, an RM750 80 PLUS Gold power supply, a 1TB MP600 M.2 NVMe SSD, and a 2TB HDD.

With updated configurations featuring the latest bleeding-edge offerings from AMD and NVIDIA, the new CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series raises the bar once again for gaming and streaming-ready CORSAIR PCs.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR network of authorized retailers and distributors in the United States.

The CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series, please visit:
https://www.corsair.com/vengeance-a7200-gaming-pc

For a complete list of all CORSAIR systems, please visit:
https://www.corsair.com/gaming-pcs

Video

The launch video for the CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series can be found at the link below:
https://youtu.be/5Y-lS06vy1A

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series can be found at the link below:
https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/EhB-fkmFQe5PqJLDyu_zX5QBe6B4fZJetEfTohNSJb8MKg?e=LVpfSS

About CORSAIR

Founded in 1994, CORSAIR has grown from pioneering the high-performance DRAM market into one of the world's leading providers of high-performance gaming and streaming products. CORSAIR offers a complete range of products to equip gamers, enthusiasts, and esports athletes, including mechanical keyboards, precision gaming mice, wireless headsets, premium PC components, and the CORSAIR ONE fully-integrated gaming PC. With a company-wide commitment to quality, innovative design, advanced features and high-performance, CORSAIR products have won thousands of media and industry awards, earning their place in gamers' hands and PCs following years of development and engineering by a team dedicated to building great products that they themselves would want to use.

In 2018 CORSAIR acquired Elgato Gaming, a manufacturer of streaming products. In 2019 CORSAIR acquired Origin Computers, a manufacturer of custom high-performance gaming PCs and laptops, and SCUF Gaming, an innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers.

Copyright © 2020 CORSAIR Components, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

CORSAIR/Elgato PR Contacts

Region Contact Email
Worldwide PR Director Harry Butler harry.butler@corsair.com
PR - USA and Canada Justin Ocbina
Andrew Williams 		justin.ocbina@corsair.com
andrew.r.williams@corsair.com
PR - UK / Benelux Pascal Bregeon pascal.bregeon@corsair.com
PR - Nordics Frida Bergendal frida.bergendal@corsair.com
PR - Germany Yannick Friedsam yannick.friedsam@corsair.com
+49 151 40520153
PR - Italy Davide Salvioni davide.salvioni@corsair.com
PR - France Aurelien Herault aurelien.herault@corsair.com
+33 (7) 86 60 04 79
PR - Russia / Eastern Europe Andrey Cheban andrey.cheban@corsair.com
+7 929 504 20 01
PR - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia Michal Rozpendowski michal.rozpendowski@corsair.com
+48 662 145 840 
PR - South East Europe & MENA  Ozgur Altay  ozgur.altay@corsair.com  
PR - Spain and Portugal Noelia Colino noelia.colino@corsair.com
Technical PR - China Frost Wu frost.wu@corsair.com
PR - South Asia Oscar Tseng oscar.tseng@corsair.com
PR - ANZ Jim Tien jim.tien@corsair.com
PR - Thailand Punpanit Mekvibul punpanit.m@corsair.com
PR - North Asia Zack Chang zack.chang@corsair.com
PR - India  Rushabh Shah  rushabh.shah@corsair.com 

###

Disclaimer

Corsair Gaming Inc. published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 18:16:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
