Corsair Gaming : Take Your Game to The Next Level - CORSAIR Acquires GamerSensei

FREMONT, CA, November 9th, 2020 - CORSAIR®, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, is pleased to announce it has acquired Gamer Sensei, the world's biggest esports coaching platform.

Founded in 2016, Gamer Sensei connects gamers of all skill levels, from rookies to aspiring professionals, with experienced coaches who are more than just top gamers - they're great teachers.

Ranging from professional gamers, both past, and present, to gamers who have climbed the ranks to the very top of their games, Gamer Sensei coaches combine the skills to succeed at the highest level of games, with a patient, tailored and flexible approach to help you improve your in-game performance.

Whether you're learning the ropes, climbing the ranks, or polishing your skills to the highest level, Gamer Sensei coaches provide personalized assessments and 1-on-1 coaching for more than 20 of today's most popular games, from League of Legends and DOTA 2 to Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Gamer Sensei is the largest esports coaching platform with more than 100,000 gamers coached so far, offering the widest choice in coaches and games for players looking to take their game to the next level. For aspiring coaches, Gamer Sensei offers a safe and stable platform to turn your passion into a profession, putting you in control of your available hours and coaching format.

'We're excited to add another market-leading brand to our gaming portfolio. CORSAIR is committed to equipping gamers with the best gaming gear and helping them get to play at their best too,' said Andy Paul, Founder, and CEO of CORSAIR. 'With the addition of Gamer Sensei to the CORSAIR family, and our recent partnership with Pipeline, we're providing our customers with the coaching and training they need to succeed, whether they're gaming, streaming, or both.'

'We are delighted to join forces with CORSAIR, who share similar DNA to GamerSensei with regards to innovation, performance and experience. CORSAIR has the operational scale that will allow us to introduce the Gamer Sensei learning platform to an even larger audience, attract both new coaches and students, and help more gamers than ever to take their game to the next level.' said Joshua Hilton, President of Gamer Sensei.'

Gamer Sensei will become a subsidiary brand within CORSAIR, joining Elgato, SCUF Gaming, and ORIGIN PC.

For more information on Gamer Sensei, please visit: https://www.gamersensei.com/

About CORSAIR

Founded in 1994, CORSAIR has grown from pioneering the high-performance DRAM market into one of the world's leading providers of high-performance gaming and streaming products. CORSAIR offers a complete range of products to equip gamers, enthusiasts, and esports athletes, including mechanical keyboards, precision gaming mice, wireless headsets, premium PC components, and the CORSAIR ONE fully-integrated gaming PC. With a company-wide commitment to quality, innovative design, advanced features and high-performance, CORSAIR products have won thousands of media and industry awards, earning their place in gamers' hands and PCs following years of development and engineering by a team dedicated to building great products that they themselves would want to use.

In 2018 CORSAIR acquired Elgato Gaming, a manufacturer of streaming products. In 2019 CORSAIR acquired Origin Computers, a manufacturer of custom high-performance gaming PCs and laptops, and SCUF Gaming, an innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers.

