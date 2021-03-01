Corsair M360 : Introduces HENOTIC™ API Management Platform

Delivering next-generation capabilities for digital integration

Corsair M360 today announced its HENOTIC API MANAGEMENT PLATFORM. HENOTIC is engineered to deliver next-generation capabilities to companies tackling the digital integration challenges among clouds, applications, data, and infrastructure. HENOTIC’s three core components, API Gateway, Middleware, and Control Panel, work together to build, manage, rapidly deploy, and operate APIs and microservices across IT environments. HENOTIC uniquely supports multi-cloud, multi-tenancy, portability, and micro-services with an out-of-the-box approach for high ROI. It meets the evolving needs of IT organizations with increasingly complex integration challenges.

A recent report from Gartner, Inc. stated that API programs cannot run effectively without full life cycle API management. API management software represents the third-fastest growing segment of the application infrastructure and middleware market. Gartner forecasts continued double-digit growth over the next five years. HENOTIC is poised to capitalize on this growth and achieve a leadership position in this critical IT market segment.

Corsair is also pleased to announce funding from Convergence Ventures, LP III (“Convergence”), a Houston, Texas-based venture capital company focused on digital transformation. “Convergence seeks to invest in novel machine learning-based business solutions and technologies which facilitate them,” said Harry Bushong, Managing Director, Convergence Ventures. “Central to supporting the rapid growth in digitization and ‘big data’ is the need for digital integration. Corsair’s innovation in digital integration was instrumental in its being chosen as the fund’s first investment.”

“To remain competitive, organizations need to adapt and innovate constantly. Optimizing integration in today’s digital world requires IT organizations to manage their portfolio of APIs strategically. HENOTIC delivers the strategic capabilities necessary for successful digital integration and transformation,” commented Rick Valdez, Corsair’s Founder, President, and CEO.

ABOUT CORSAIR M360, INC.

Corsair M360 is a software company that helps businesses innovate, build, integrate, and connect software applications. Based in Austin, Texas, it was founded by Eric “Rick” Valdez (CEO), Keith W. Bacon (COO), and Mike Hajj (CTO). Corsair recently completed the Newchip Seed and Series-A Accelerator Program. Jeremy Freeman, VP of Engineering, Consumer Product at TripAdvisor, recently joined Corsair’s Board of Directors as its chief technology advisor.

For more information, visit www.corsairM360.com.

ABOUT CONVERGENCE VENTURES

Located in the Energy Capital of the World, “Space City,” and home to the largest concentration of medical facilities in the world (The Texas Medical Center), Convergence Ventures is a Houston-based venture fund dedicated to driving growth and development of leading-edge healthcare, life sciences, and artificial intelligence software-based solutions.

For more information, visit www.convergence-ventures.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005822/en/