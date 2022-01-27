Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Corteva Agriscience Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index

01/27/2022 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Corteva Agriscience has earned a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign on its Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"The Human Rights Campaign seeks to create equality for all. That's an aspiration Corteva shares. We are proud to receive this recognition for the third consecutive year – underscoring the progress we've made and the importance of the work still to be done," said Meghan Cassidy, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer, Corteva Agriscience.

CEI scores are based on four central criteria: equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; non-discriminatory policies; supporting an inclusive culture; and social responsibility.

This recognition builds on the company's strong track record and further reinforces its commitments to building an inclusive workplace for its LGBTQ+ colleagues. To learn more about Corteva's established commitments to inclusion, diversity and equity, visit https://www.corteva.com/who-we-are/our-diversity.html.

For more information about the Corporate Equality Index, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Corteva Agriscience
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

™ ®  Trademarks and service marks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corteva-agriscience-earns-perfect-score-on-human-rights-campaign-foundation-corporate-equality-index-301469130.html

SOURCE Corteva, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aEvolent Health Named One of the Best Places to Work for LBGTQ+ Equality for Second Consecutive Year
PR
09:21aPepsiCo Implements TVP Solar Thermal Plant for Renewable Heat and Saves 140'000 M³ of Natural Gas at the Sete Lagoas Factory (MG)
BU
09:20aNsav acquires stake in bqex crypto exchange and over 4 million registered users, further expanding presence in $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market
AQ
09:20aThe China Fund, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
09:20aNymbl Science Fall Prevention Program Addresses Multi-Billion-Dollar Problem in U.S.
BU
09:19aNUCOR : Reports Record Quarterly and Annual Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2021
PU
09:19aAT&T : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ & Gender Equality
PU
09:19aAB SKF : SKF receives grant from the European Commission for new processing plant to regenerate industrial oils
PU
09:19aAttendance of CNB Bank Board members at the monetary policy meeting on 3rd February 2022
PU
09:19aThe seasonality of Chinese imports
PU
Latest news "Companies"