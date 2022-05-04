Corteva beats profit estimates on solid demand for crop protection products

May 4 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc on Wednesday reported
a 19.6% jump in first-quarter operating earnings, which beat
Wall Street estimates, driven by strong demand for crop
protection products such as herbicides and insecticides.
A surge in corn and soybean prices has encouraged U.S.
farmers into pre-buying seeds and chemical sprays for spring
season after the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupted supplies from
key exporting regions.
"We are seeing that customers are motivated to get the
product right now given tight supply chains. We continue to see
strong demand for new products as farmers are prioritizing
technology for better yield," a company spokesperson told
Reuters.
Sales of Corteva's crop-protection products rose 23% in the
quarter, boosted by strong early demand for herbicides in North
America on supply concerns.
"Looking ahead, we expect healthy market fundamentals to
continue given record crop prices, strong farm income levels and
demand for food globally," Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro
said in a statement.
Corteva said its net seed sales grew 1%, driven by an 8%
increase in price.
The Wilmington, Delaware-based company's net sales rose
10.12% to $4.6 billion, beating market estimates of $4.5
billion, according to Refinitiv.
Corteva said adjusted operating earnings stood at $708
million, or 97 cents per share, in the three months ended March
31, compared with $592 million, or 79 cents per share, a year
earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 82 cents
per share.
The company also revised its full-year 2022 operating
earnings per share forecast to between $2.35 and $2.55 to
reflect a lower average share count.
(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)