Corteva lifts sales forecast on strong demand for crop protection products, seeds

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc on Thursday raised
its net sales forecast for the year after strong demand for crop
protection products such as herbicides and insecticides helped
the agricultural company beat estimates for the second quarter.
Corteva also announced a new $1.5 billion share repurchase
program, in addition to a $1 billion buyback announced in 2019,
which the company expects to complete by the end of 2021.
The company's shares rose 3.7% to $43.00 in extended trade.
Last month, it increased its common stock dividend by 7.7%
to 14 cents per share.
The company, spun off in 2019 after a merger of Dow Chemical
and Dupont, has laid off employees and retired some assets to
cut costs. Last month, it said Chief Executive Officer James
Collins Jr will retire, months after activist investor Starboard
Value LP sought to oust him.
Corteva forecast 2021 net sales between $15.2 billion and
$15.4 billion, versus an earlier estimate of $14.6 billion to
$14.8 billion. Analysts were expecting $14.82 billion, according
to Refinitiv IBES.
Net sales rose 8.4% to $5.63 billion in the second quarter,
surpassing an estimate of $5.33 billion, while total crop
protection sales jumped about 12% to $1.85 billion due to demand
for its new products including Arylex herbicide and Pyraxalt
insecticide.
Seed sales rose 7% to $3.78 billion in the quarter thanks to
increased soybean acreage in North America and higher volumes on
the back of more normalized delivery timing in the region.
The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said operating
earnings per share rose to $1.04 billion, or $1.40 per share, in
the quarter ended June 30, from $944 million, or $1.26 per
share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.26 per
share.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath and Maju Samuel)